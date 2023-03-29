Floyd County Commissioners are hearing complaints from several residents near the Bordeau Metals site on Enterprise Drive even after it appeared the operation was effectively scuttled because of objections to the noise.
Several people spoke during Tuesday's county commission meeting concerning the metal recycling operation at 91 Enterprise Drive.
Neighbors who live on The Trail said the company is not moving their operations from the site but is building fences. They said there have been several deliveries that they believe mean the company will continue operations and will continue to suppress their property values.
County Manager Jamie McCord informed the residents that there are deed restrictions on the location, and that the site cannot be used for metal recycling except for metal brought from Plant Hammond for purposes of recycling. And with Georgia Power cancelling the project, Bordeau was probably simply recycling metal which was already on site, he said.
Bordeau purchased land on Enterprise Drive from the Development Authority of Floyd County for the purpose of sorting and recycling metal from Georgia Power's retired Plant Hammond. However, noise complaints from neighbors led to Georgia Power directing the contractor to stop sending metals to Bordeau, a subcontractor in the metal recycling process.
When reached by phone, Bordeau Metals CEO Brad Bordeau declined to comment.
Also on Tuesday, the commission voted 4-0 to deny the request to change the zoning on a property at 68 Burton Road from Suburban Residential to Heavy Commercial. Chair Allison Watters did not vote on the measure.
The property is currently being used for a lawn mower repair business, and has been the subject of some recent enforcement actions.
Several people from the neighborhood spoke against the rezoning, stating it could then be used for an even larger commercial activity, which is out of character for a neighborhood filled with seniors and families. A representative of the current owner expressed surprise at the current zoning, stating he thought it was zoned for heavy commercial use when he purchased the property.
In other actions, the commissioners approved a number of operational requests, many of them regarding purchasing vehicles. These included:
- A request from Purchasing to approve the purchase of one Ford Explorer for the Floyd County Tax Assessors Office from Wade Ford in the amount of $38,385 using 2017 SPLOST funds.
- A request from Purchasing to approve the purchase of one Caterpillar CS44B OR Hamm HC 70i VIO from Tractor & Equipment Co. for Public Works in the amount of $142,000 using 2017 SPLOST funds.
- A request from Purchasing to approve the purchase one Chevrolet Crew Cab Pickup from Rick Hendrick of Duluth for Recycling/Solid Waste in the amount of $44,645 using 2017 SPLOST funds.
- A request from Purchasing to approve Signature Tennis Courts, Inc for the resurfacing of twenty tennis courts for Etowah and Alto Parks in the amount of $111,465 using 2017 SPLOST funds.
The commissioners also approved Georgia Power as the sponsor of ChiliFest for the sum of $7,500. They also approved the hiring of a sponsorship manager, who will work under Assistant County Clerk Amy Dawkins. The new hire will manage all Floyd County sponsorships for Parks and Recreation, the Agriculture Center as well as county trails along with any future opportunities.