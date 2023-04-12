Floyd County Commissioner Scotty Hancock (from left) reads a proclamation Tuesday declaring National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week before handing a copy to E911 dispatchers Anna Lively and Emily Kay.
Adam Carey
County Commissioner Wright Bagby presents the Garden Week proclamation to Anita Bridges, president of the Rome Federated Garden Clubs, during the Floyd County Commission meeting Tuesday evening.
Floyd County Commissioners voted unanimously to deny a license to sell alcohol to a new convenience store located on Burlington Road in Shannon.
The reason given by the commission is that the store is within 300 feet of a park -- by 15 feet -- which is against county regulations. The owner of the property disputed the ruling, suggesting that 15 feet shouldn't be enough to deny a license.
"It's really out of our hands," County Manager Jamie McCord said. "It's also a state rule, so we don't have any choice."
Commissioners also issued proclamations promoting National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Garden Week.
Three first readings were held for the following rezoning requests:
* A property located at 6770 and 0 Cave Spring Road is requesting a special use permit for 10 to 12 additional recreational vehicle spots. Planning staff and the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission recommend approval.
* A property at 1076 Turner Chapel Road is requesting a special use permit for a community recreation facility. Planning staff and the planning commission recommend approval.
* A property at 150 Burton Road is requesting a special use permit to operate a recreational vehicle park. The property is currently zoned Community Commercial and staff recommended denial. The planning commission voted 5-2 to approve.
Public hearings and decisions are scheduled for the board's April 25 meeting. Two other rezoning requests were withdrawn at the request of the applicants.
In other business, commissioners agreed to restructure the youth football program, adding flag-football for young children and changing fees. Commissioners also approved a request from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department for a rental rate change for A Teen's Choice, Inc. to use the Fielder Center for their programs.