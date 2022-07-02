Floyd County officials are looking into a possible new location for the Department of Driver Services Building in Rome.
While the county had initially planned to buy the land south of the current building and build a whole new facility, inflation costs have made them turn toward buying a building and remodeling the interior to accommodate driver services.
“This has been something I’ve been trying to get done the past five years,” Floyd County Commissioner Scotty Hancock said. “With construction costs and the way things are, we’re trying to get more bang for our buck.”
Gov. Brian Kemp included a $1.2 million bond in the state’s 2022 budget for a new DDS building.
“The first time it got vetoed. The second time it got approved for $700,000 and we went back and asked for more and got $1.2 million,” Hancock said.
The current DDS building in Rome is located behind the Georgia State Patrol offices on Martha Berry Highway and is less than 1,500 square feet. Storage is a big issue for the facility and often times people have to wait outside under awnings until they’re served.
The project is registered as a Georgia State Financial Investment Commission project and they must spend 80% of the funds within 36 months.
Commissioners have been discussing buying the property during closed session before their regular meetings the past couple months.
If the county buys the property, it should be within the next year that the new facility would be ready for use.