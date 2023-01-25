Floyd County Human Resources Director Darryl Bowie accepts an award from Teaa Allston-Bing, president of the Georgia Local Government Personnel Association, Tuesday night during the county commissioners meeting.
Floyd County police investigators Austin Webb and Jordan Clayton were recognized Tuesday night by the county commission after receiving the Pat King Award from the North GA Elder Abuse Task Force.
Floyd County Human Resources Director Darryl Bowie accepts an award from Teaa Allston-Bing, president of the Georgia Local Government Personnel Association, Tuesday night during the county commissioners meeting.
The Rome Noon Optimists received a proclamation from the Floyd County Commission Tuesday night during their regular session.
Floyd County commissioners recognize several employees for their years of service Tuesday night at the county commissioners meeting.
Floyd County Commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning request for a housing development on Eden Valley Road Tuesday night at their regular meeting.
The property, which is a former golf course, will be a subdivision containing 81 single-family, two story, homes with three or four bedrooms each.
Commissioners also approved a request to rezone a property on Foster's Mill Road that will be the site of a Dollar General Store, with the developer agreeing to upgrade the exterior in keeping with the more rustic nature of the location.
The board also agreed to a request by the owners of a property on Cave Spring Road for a special use permit to install a paintball facility. However, commissioners rejected the plans to add more RV parking spots until it can be determined how many septic systems can be installed to serve them.
As the request was denied without prejudice, the property owners can reapply without having to wait a full year. County Manager Jamie McCord noted that the property is zoned for industrial use, which limits the county's ability to intervene.
Commissioners also recognized a number of Floyd County employees for their years of service:
* 25 years: Danny Bickers, Police; Brian Blair, Tax Assessor's Office.
* 35 years: Tom Ewing, Police.
The board also recognized investigators Austin Webb and Jordan Clayton, who received the Pat King Award from the North GA Elder Abuse Task Force. Webb and Clayton arrested a trio of men who allegedly scammed an elderly woman out of over $100,000 while they were living in the woods by The Pocket Recreation area.
Also at the meeting, Floyd County's Human Resources Department received an award from the Georgia Local Government Personnel Association and commissioners issued a proclamation in honor of the Rome Noon Optimist Club's work on behalf of the community.
The board also approved an update to the short-term work plan in the Rome-Floyd-Cave Spring Comprehensive Plan.
Among the consent agenda items approved unanimously with a single vote were grant-funded purchases of Pepperball Blast and 45 ballistic helmets for the sheriff's office and the creation of a court administrator position in Probate Court.
The commissioners also gave the go-ahead to start the North Apron expansion project at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.