Floyd County commissioners approved a consent order from the Georgia Attorney General’s Office concerning the Floyd County Elections Board’s role in the 2020 general election that left 2,600 ballots initially uncounted.
An elections investigator with the Secretary of State’s office found no “intentional misconduct” regarding the incident.
The ballots, which were found during the process of an audit — and counted in the final certified election results — had been overlooked after a voting machine jammed during the early voting period, Floyd County Attorney Virginia Harman said.
Former Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady had failed to present a reconciliation of each of the tallies of votes cast on each scanner. Harman said that if this had been done, the miscount might have been discovered sooner, before the vote was first certified. The full recount including the 2,600 ballots was certified and counted in the final election result.
Harman, and an attorney for Brady, went before the State Elections Board during a 2021 hearing regarding the matter.
The case was then referred to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office. As for the elections board’s portion of that case, Harman said Floyd County has agreed to pay a $3,000 fine for, essentially, not overseeing Brady’s conduct.
During caucus, Harman said the original fine was much larger and they reduced it a “tremendous amount.”
The settlement with the AG’s office only concerns the elections board. AG Communications Director Kara Richardson confirmed in February that the case against Brady is still pending.
After the approval, a representative from the Georgia Attorney General’s Office will present it to the State Elections Board at their meeting next Wednesday, where it will be included in a consent agenda for the board to approve.
Harman said she plans to be present during the meeting, whether in person or virtually.