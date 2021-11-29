Floyd County Commissioners appointed former elections board chairs Steve Miller and Pete McDonald as interim elections co-supervisors until the new board is assembled.
Earlier this month, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill into law that dissolves the current three-member board and replaces it with a new five-member board.
The five members will be appointed by the Floyd County Commission. The law calls for them to choose four of the members from lists submitted by the two local political parties whose candidates for governor received the most votes in the previous election.
At this point, that means two members from the Floyd County Republican Party and two from the Floyd County Democratic Party.
The fifth member will be chosen by the Floyd County Commissioners and serve as a nonpartisan chair.
Political party leaders were given a deadline of Dec. 1 for a list of nominations, but as of Monday afternoon, commissioners had not received a list from either political party.
The three-member board will be officially dissolved as of Dec. 1, and that would have left the county with no election leadership or administration.
In their interim roles, McDonald and Miller will share supervisory duties until a new board is appointed.
"They're both past chairs so they know what they're doing," Commission Chair Wright Bagby said. "If we have something that needs to have a leader in position come up between now and when the new board takes over, they'll oversee that."
The two will also help the new board get started and guide them through anything they might need assistance with. Bagby said they plan to appoint the five-member board at the Dec. 14 meeting, including the fifth nonpartisan member the commission chooses.