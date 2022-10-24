Floyd County Commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday on rezoning the Enterprise Corner site at 231 Bass Ferry Road -- another step in turning that property into a potential site for industrial recruitment.
The request is to change the zoning from Agricultural Residential to Heavy Industrial. The property was purchased by the Rome-Floyd Development Authority using special purpose local option sales tax funds.
Other steps toward the goal of converting the 200-plus acres of farmland near the Floyd-Bartow border to a manufacturing site have been in the works.
The authority recently announced they received a $50,000 planning grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission as part of its Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce an Economic Revitalization initiative.
The POWER grant will be used toward engineering costs to bring water and sewer to the site.
Commissioners also will behold public hearings and votes on requested Suburban Residential zoning at 49 Hammond Drive and Community Commercial zoning at 205 Todd St. All three rezoning requests were recommended for approval by the planning commission unanimously.
There are also five items on the consent agenda:
A request from the Floyd County Water Department to amend the budget to reflect changes made to the meter change out program.
A request from the Floyd County Sheriff's Office to purchase virtual reality training equipment using funds from the technology grant through the existing contract with ICS Solutions.
A request from Engineering to accept ownership of Bentley Lane and a detention pond for maintenance by the county. This has been approved by the Public Utilities and Transportation Committee.
A request to approve a natural gas contract for Public Works to improve working and storage conditions. The request is a budget increase of $4,200.
A request from Richard B. Russell Regional Airport for approval of project closeout and payment for Airport Fencing Phase II in the amount of $68,875.
The Rome-Floyd County Land Bank also is asking for a resolution declaring two properties on St. Mary's Avenue unserviceable and transferring them to the land bank.
Commissioners also are scheduled to issue a proclamation declaring Tuesday Retired Educators Day in Floyd County.
The meeting will be held in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Caucus usually starts at 4 p.m. but has been pushed back to 5 p.m. this week. The regular meeting starts at 6 p.m.