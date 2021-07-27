The Floyd County Commission voted Tuesday to launch another search for a chief elections clerk, citing concern about the hiring process and the job description itself.
"It's become evident that the limitations we approved for the position has produced only one applicant," Commissioner Scotty Hancock said. "Our intention for this is to make the process more inclusive and cast a wider net."
Commissioners declined to follow the recommendation of the Board of Elections and Registration to permenently appoint longtime clerk Vanessa Waddell to the chief clerk position. Waddell has been serving in that role on an interim basis and oversaw the Jan. 6 runoff elections.
After reviewing several applications, elections board members voted in June to offer the position to Waddell and sent their recommendation to the Human Resources Department and the County Commission for approval.
More than a dozen people spoke on the recommendation Tuesday night, with an almost even split for and against hiring Waddell.
Many speakers contended that the pool of applicants was so small because of a requirement that they already be certified as a Georgia election official. According to the Georgia Secretary of State's office, an elections official has to be certified within six months of being hired.
County Attorney Virginia Harman spoke on the legality of the requirement, saying that the secretary of state's office sets minimum standards but a county may add to the qualifications for the job.
The elections board wanted to make sure the person they hire has plenty of experience in that area, Elections Board Chair Melanie Conrad said in a previous meeting.