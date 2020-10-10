The Floyd County Commission will pay special recognition to Georgia state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler at their Tuesday meeting for the work he has done in the Georgia Senate.
Commissioners will also vote on a Mobile Vision server replacement for the Floyd County Police Department’s camera system. The replacement will come out of 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax funds for public safety technology upgrades.
The agenda also includes the approval of a Tech and Civic Life Grant for the Floyd County Elections Office.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the caucus room of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Community Room.
Both meetings are open to the public but seating is limited.
The Rome City Commission has a relatively light agenda for its Monday night meeting, although a final vote is scheduled on changes to the teen curfew ordinance.
The ordinance prohibits anyone under the age of 17 from being on the streets unsupervised between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., with some exemptions. The primary change involves changing the word “shall” to “may,” giving police the option of issuing a warning on first offense or taking stronger action.
Commissioners caucus at 5 p.m. and start their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.
During the caucus the board is scheduled to hear a presentation on code enforcement efforts within the city.
Commissioners are expected to take action during their meeting on a change order to the contract for opening a new cell at the Walker Mountain Landfill and closing the Construction & Demolition site at the facility.
The city is also expected to approve a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation to adjust its water and sewer lines as needed when crews start work on resurfacing Redmond Circle. The project has not yet been scheduled.
