Floyd County Commissioners are scheduled to recognize county employees for 10 or more years of service Tuesday night during their regular meeting.
Sixteen employees will be recognized. In fact, there will be four employees recognized with 30 years of service, and even one with 35 years of service.
10 Years of Service:
Janet Langston, Superior Court Clerk's Office
Joshua Kirkpatrick, Floyd County Sheriff's Office
Mike Bennett, Floyd County Public Works
Dustin Dollar, Floyd County Prison
15 Years of Service:
Troy Atkins, Floyd County Water Department
Bryan Jenkins, Floyd County Sheriff's Office
Phillip Skeen, Floyd County Prison
Steven Hand, Floyd County Parks & Recreation
20 years of service:
T Roberson, Floyd County Public Works
Nick Fortenberry, Floyd County Prison
25 Years of Service:
Bernita Smith, Floyd County E-911
30 Years of Service:
Aleta McArthur, Floyd County Juvenile Court
Lynn McElwee, Floyd County Tax Assessor's Office
La Sonja Holcomb, Floyd Count, I.T.
Tim Herrington, Floyd County EMA
35 Years of Service:
Steve Acker, Floyd County Sheriff's Office
The commission will also conduct public hearings concerning rezoning requests.
The first request is a property located at 6770 and 0 Cave Spring Rd in Cave Spring. The owner is requesting a special use permit for additional recreational vehicle spots. The Planning Commission voted 7-0 for approval as submitted. This approval would only allow for the 10-12 spaces shown on the provided site plan.
Another request concerns a property at 1076 Turner Chapel Road currently zoned Suburban Residential. The applicant has requested a special use permit for a community recreation facility. The Planning Commission voted 7-0 to approve.
The final rezoning request to be heard is concerning a property located at 150 Burton Road. The owner is seeking a special use permit to operate a recreational vehicle park on property that is currently zoned Community Commercial. The planning staff recommended denial of the request, however the Planning Commission voted 5-2 to approve.
The board meets at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., following its caucus, which is set to start at 4:15 p.m. Both sessions are public.