Floyd County Commissioners will be recognizing longtime employees for their years of service at their Tuesday meeting.
Commissioners also are scheduled to consider a request from Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation for an additional $32,000 in its budget next year to buy CivicRec software. The program is expected to make online registration and payments easier.
Board members will be discussing the 2023 budget in their premeeting caucus set for 4 p.m. The regular meeting follows at 6 p.m. Both sessions are in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., and are open to the public.
The Floyd County Prison also is asking for $5,000 for an ADA accessible sidewalk at the firing range and a concrete protection shelter for bomb training. Funding would come from the 2017 SPLOST earmark for infrastructure upgrades.
The following employees are scheduled to be recognized:
♦ 10 Years of Service: John Glaze, Sheriff’s Office; Erick Covington, Prison; Michael McElwee, Parks and Recreation; Jennifer Agpalo, Superior Court; William Wacker, Police Department; Larry Maxey, Board of Commissioners; Rhonda Wallace, Board of Commissioners.
♦ 15 Years of Service: Sharon McGuire, Juvenile Court; Debra McCain, Sheriff’s Office; Obie Duke, Sheriff’s Office.
♦ 20 Years of Service: April Burns Smith, PAWS.
♦ 25 Years of Service: Barry Jackson, Police Department.
♦ 30 Years of Service: Charles Stewart, Sheriff’s Office; Jennie Leonard, Finance.
The consent agenda — essentially housekeeping actions adopted with a single vote — includes a request from Parks & Rec for fee increases in some programs next year. Among the other items is acceptance of an Atlanta Hawks grant for the Parks & Rec youth basketball program. The Floyd County Police Department also has two pending grants, $3,000 for its K9 program and $50,000 for SWAT.
Commissioners also are scheduled to go into a closed session to discuss the acquisition of property, litigation, and personnel.