The Floyd County Commission will be voting Tuesday on two change orders with Carroll Daniel Construction for the second phase of the jail medical project.
The first phase finished up in December and they plan to finish phase 2, which will heavily focus on the mental health wing, in the spring. The two change orders are for $41,363 and $5,756.
Commissioners also will be recognizing 18 county employees for their years of service, including Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington for 25 years, Sheriff's Office Executive Assistant Mechelle Cliatt for 30 years and Police Chief Mark Wallace for 40 years.
The other employees are:
10 Years of Service
- John Davis, Parks & Recreation
- Ryan Bearden, Sheriff’s Office
- Travis Howell, Prison
- Charles Hyde, Parks & Recreation
- Reba Hellreigel, Prison
15 Years of Service
- Greg Holmes, Parks & Recreation
- Thurman McCarley, Police
- Richard Matthews, Police
- Stacy Hardy, Sheriff’s Office
20 Years of Service
- Daniel Pendley, Police
- Carl Lively, Police
- Jacquelyn Crowe, Clerk of Superior Court’s Office
25 Years of Service
- Joseph Ineichen, Public Works
30 Years of Service
- Levear Irvin, Public Works
35 Years of Service
- Kathy Patterson, Superior Court
During caucus, commissioners will receive a presentation on Northwest Georgia's Regional Commission's watershed management plan for Woodward Creek.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Floyd Room of the Forum River Center at 301 Tribune St. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the ballroom. Attendees are asked to mask up and practice social distancing.