Floyd County Commissioners will be paying special recognition to county employees Tuesday night, including Rome-Floyd Fire Department members and Floyd County School Resource Officer Marcus Roberts.
They will also be recognizing employees for landmark years of service at the meeting.
10 years of service
Sharon Poe, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
Monika Combs, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
James Osborn, Floyd County Facilities Department
Matthew Henry, Floyd County Police
15 years of service
Davis Wise, Floyd County Public Works
Vicki Alexander, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office
Benjamin Phillips, Floyd County Prison
Jeramy Penny, Floyd County Police
David Williams, Floyd County Police
Dieshylle Wiggins, Floyd County Police
20 years of service
Ojilvia Lom, Floyd County Police
30 years of service
Jerome Poole, Floyd County Police
Later in the evening, commissioners will be voting on an agreement with Granicus Peak Agenda Management and Granicus GovMeetings Live Cast for online meeting streaming and agenda management.
The three-year contract is for $17,575 in 2022, for $15,515 in 2023, and for $16,605 in 2024. This was budgeted at $15,155 in 2022 and will require separate action on a budget increase of $2,420.
They will also be voting on the adoption of a professional services contract with ICOTECH for the maintenance of operating and video controls used by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
Under the consent agenda, commissioners are expected to approve a request from the Floyd County Police Department to accept a Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security grant to purchase $17,830 worth of equipment for the Floyd County SWAT team.
Caucus will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Community Room.