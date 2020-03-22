The Floyd County Commission will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a virtual meeting through ZOOM.
Caucus will begin at 5:30 p.m. Both sessions are slated to be streamed on Facebook Live. The ZOOM meeting code will be posted on the county's Facebook page, @floydcountyga, as well.
On the agenda is a public hearing, followed by board action, on a Special Use Permit request for storage units at 4376 and 4400 Martha Berry Highway.
The application goes before commission members with a recommendation of approval from the Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission.
Those wishing to speak during the public hearing must sign up on the ZOOM chat no later than 5:55 p.m. Tuesday. The public hearing will last for a total of 10 minutes and each person will be addressed in the order they signed up to speak on the chat.
The board's consent agenda includes approval of T-hangar 2020 leases for 15 people at the county-owned Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
Commissioners also are expected to award bids to six companies to provide traffic paint and sign materials for the Public Works Department. The contracts total over $113,000.
Commissioners also are expected to sign off on a $1.1 million contract with C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. for obstruction removal at the airport's Runway 1.
The board will also vote on an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation on "transportation enhancement activities," and another with Norfolk Southern Railway Co.
The Norfolk Southern agreement is for reimbursement to the railway company for expenses on behalf of a county project and includes construction engineering, accounting and railroad protective services.
There won't be any public participation during the meeting, except for the public hearing. However, both caucus and the meeting will be open to the public.