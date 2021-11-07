Floyd County Commissioners will be hearing from representatives from AdventHealth Redmond during their premeeting caucus Tuesday.
Redmond Regional Medical Center was sold to AdventHealth in early October for $635 million. The new owner is a faith-based hospital system headquartered in Florida with facilities across the country.
This will be the commissioners’ first time hearing from the new representatives, and they expect to discuss the relationship between the hospital and the county going forward.
During their business meeting, commissioners will be recognizing years of services for 10 county employees.
10 years of service:
♦ Sandie Baxter — Prison
15 years of service:
♦ Jeannie Roberts — Superior Court
♦ Brandon Elrod — Tax Appraisers
♦ Raymond Malone — Prison
♦ Susie Gass — Finance
20 years of service:
♦ Alicia Valdez — Probate Court
25 years of service:
♦ Timothy Bennett — Public Works
30 years of service:
♦ Demetria High, Prison
♦ Bob Couey — Sheriff’s Office
35 years of service:
♦ Beth Lumpkin — Cooperative Extension
There will also be a public hearing and vote on a proposed amendment to the county’s parking ordinances.
The change calls for all parking in front of certain county-owned buildings, such as the Joint Law Enforcement Center and the Floyd County Judicial Center, will be turned into one-hour parking spaces. County police would enforce the regulation using license plate readers.
If passed, police will begin enforcing the new ordinance on Nov. 22 after a one week grace period.
Commissioners will also be voting on a contract with American Ramp Co. to design and build renovations for the skate park at Etowah Park. The contract is for $150,000 and funding is earmarked in the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. To participate in public hearings or public participation, you can call the Floyd County Clerk’s Office at 706-291-5110.