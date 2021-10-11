Floyd County Commissioners will hear a response from the elections board concerning previously voiced complaints against the board as well as elections office during the Tuesday evening meeting.
In addition to that, they'll hear two recommendations from the volunteer citizen board -- to increase the number of board members as well as conduct a performance review.
Over the past few months, several people associated with the local Republican Party have voiced complaints directed at both the elections board and elections office.
At a previous meeting, commissioners stated they want to give election board members a chance to respond to the concerns. Elections board members are also requesting an independent, third party review of the board's operations, as well as the elections office.
County commissioners discussed Senate Bill 202, now Georgia law, focusing on a policy that would allow them to request a performance review.
In addition, election board members are requesting that commissioners increase the Board of Elections and Registration from three members to five members. Currently, Melanie Conrad, John Scott Husser and Corey Townsend serve on the board.
During caucus, commissioners will be receiving an update from Floyd County Division of Family and Children Services and Courtney Cash of Restoration Rome.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. 4th Ave. The regular meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Community Room.