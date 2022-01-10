Floyd County Commissioners will be renewing contracts and appointing people to new positions on Tuesday, their first meeting of 2022.
Towards the beginning of the meeting, the commissioners will be re-appointing people to various leadership positions in the county, including Public Safety Division Director John Blalock, Floyd County Prison Warden Michael Long and Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington.
Commissioners will also be voting on appointing Dr. Daniel Nepp as the full-time shelter veterinarian at Public Animal Welfare Services. The new position was approved by commissioners in the 2022 budget.
The agenda also includes a potential update to the county’s COVID-19 policy to be in accordance with the current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In addition, commissioners will be voting on the 2022 Local Maintenance Improvement Grant awarded through the Georgia Department of Transportation.
LMIG funds come from the state gas tax and go towards improving local roads. This year’s grant amount is over $1.2 million and the county must provide a 30% match in the form of labor and equipment.
Towards the end of the meeting, commissioners will be voting on a recommendation from Human Resources to replace the chief elections clerk position with an election supervisor position.
This will follow suit with the new elections board legislation that was passed in the Georgia General Assembly in November.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will take place at 6 p.m.