The Floyd County Commission is poised to vote Tuesday on a tax allocation district funding proposal that will clear the way for a major redevelopment of Rome’s River District.
CRE Impact is asking for $14 million in TAD funding over the next 13 years for its NOVA Project. Under a TAD, property tax increases due to improvements are funneled back into the project to offset costs.
The Rome City Commission committed its share of future taxes in December.
The NOVA Project is planned for West Third Street, next to the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk. It will include 242 multi-family housing units, commercial space, a two acre community park and a tie-in to the trail system.
It would be the culmination of the city’s long-range plan to control development in that space when it bought the property years ago. CRE Impact has agreed to expand on the “arts district” theme, including by dedicating the commercial space to mostly small businesses rather than national chains.
However, in earlier discussions county officials have expressed concerns about the amount of TAD funding compared to what CRE Impact will invest. It would make up nearly a quarter of the $70 million needed for the project.
County commissioners are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Their premeeting caucus begins at 4 p.m. and both sessions are public.
During the caucus, they’ll go into a closed session to discuss property acquisition, litigation and personnel — the three areas where it is allowed under the Georgia Open Meetings Act. Any actions stemming from the discussions must be done in public.
Commissioners selected Allison Watters as their 2023 chair in December, so a lot of annual housekeeping actions are expected to move quickly. Watters has already appointed board members to committees for the year and that will be confirmed Tuesday.
The board also is slated to confirm annual appointments, such as keeping Jamie McCord as county manager and the department heads in place. County Clerk Erin Elrod is also expected to be appointed as community services division director as well.
County Code Enforcement Officer Katheryn Walters is proposed as the new director of PAWS, public animal welfare services.