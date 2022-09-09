Floyd County commissioners signaled a willingness to proceed with a compromise concerning the distribution of sales tax proceeds between the county, Rome and Cave Spring over the next decade.
The terms of that deal are a work in progress, and have not been publicly disclosed. Commissioners met Friday in closed session, for the declared purpose to discuss real estate.
County Commission Chair Wright Bagby stated that there were no significant issues with the proposal, and the three entities will meet during a joint session Wednesday at 9 a.m. to check on the progress of negotiations.
"We're just gonna let (County Manager) Jamie McCord and (City Manager) Sammy Rich continue to hash out the details," Bagby said. "We're hopeful that the week after next, the the city and county will have an agreement to vote on."
The LOST negotiations are about a tax revenue split, that occurs every ten years, between the City of Rome, Floyd County and Cave Springs.
Rome has been pressing for an increase in their portion of the revenue, currently at 41.7% of the total, which is currently about $7.7 million. The city would like to increase their share to 49% of revenue, which would increase their coffers by $1.3 million to $9.1 million.
The county has pushed back, with County Manager Jamie McCord stating, "We don't have $1.3 million of wiggle room for Rome to reduce taxes."
Cave Spring has mostly been sidelined in these discussions, as they have not indicated they are unhappy with the split.
The tension between city and county seems to primarily stem from services that the county provides to the city, things like policing, animal control and public works. Some city officials feel they are paying for services that they are not receiving, and are often spending city funds to cover them.
"Public works, parks and recreation and policing are areas we are being double-taxed," stated Rome City Commissioner Mark Cochran at an earlier meeting. These are services the county is supposed to provide, and we end up spending city dollars to shore-up Cochran later explained.
Renegotiating these service agreements is a very complicated undertaking, as opening one agreement to renegotiation, can trigger automatic renegotiations of others.
City officials feel that the LOST tax revenue negotiation is the best way to resolve their concerns, a relatively simple financial transaction.
Once the city and county agree to renegotiate the LOST tax revenue split, the state mandated a 60 day negotiating period which ended Aug. 27, the day a tentative agreement was announced.
If that agreement is not finalized, then both parties would have to enter arbitration, which both sides have indicated is not ideal, and has unknown financial costs.
On the outside chance no agreement is reached, on Dec. 31 all LOST revenue would revert back to the state.