Floyd County Commission Chair Wright Bagby said he's encouraged by the clerk of court's progress in addressing procedural concerns found in the annual audit.
"Lines of communication are cleared and we're very optimistic that the problems will be solved," Bagby said following a discussion during the board's Tuesday caucus.
Clerk of Court Barbara Penson and her staff spoke with commissioners regarding the findings, which indicated a lack of financial controls and regular lack of maintaining a general ledger.
She said the company that owns the ICON software system used by the Superior Court had been purchased, and the clerk's office had serious issues last year receiving the training and support they require.
Comp plan, sales tax deal in the works
Rome-Floyd Planning Director Artagus Newell spoke with commissioners regarding the 2023 Comprehensive Plan, explaining that the usual five year update has been especially difficult due to new laws passed in Georgia.
These laws changed the update, which is is usually just a "report of accomplishments," to a much more robust document. The update is required to maintain Qualified Local Government Status.
"And if we're not in full compliance with government status, we're no longer able to request grants or issue permits," Newell said.
City and county officials will begin outreach in November, hoping to encourage community involvement via Rome and Floyd County's websites.
Also, county officials indicated that the local option sales tax negotiations are proceeding well and they expect to keep to the timeline set earlier this month. A special called Joint Services Committee meeting is set for Nov. 1 at Rome City Hall to review the LOST deal.
Assuming that Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring are all in agreement, officials have tentatively scheduled a joint meeting of the full commissions for Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center on East 12th Street for a full vote.
Proclamations and rezoning
The Floyd County Commission also read two proclamations into the record during Tuesday's meeting. The first was to announce that October is National Arts and Humanities Month, celebrating the contribution of arts and humanities to the country.
The second proclamation celebrates the work being done by the TigerFlight Foundation, a nonprofit youth flight program based at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport whose goal is to "inspire youths and adults to become pilots in command of their own lives."
The county also held first readings of rezoning requests for a property at 49 Hammond Drive, a property at 231 Bass Ferry Road and a property at 205 Todd St.
Public hearings and the final decisions are scheduled for the board’s Oct. 25 meeting.
Commissioners also unanimously approved the following items:
- Permits for new wine and beer package sales and self-service fuel at Citgo Food Mart, 3560 Alabama Highway.
- A $27,150 contract with Mendola Consultants for auditing services at the tax assessors office.
- The Airport Capitol Improvement Program from FY2024 through FY2028.
- A $28,600 contract with GMASS to provide property evaluation services for the tax assessors office.
- A contract with NextRequest to manage open records requests, which required a budget increase of $8,388 for the county manager's office.
- A contract with Georgia Power for an LED lighting project at the health department, which required a facilities management budget increase of $2,385.