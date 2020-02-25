The Floyd County Board of Commissioners recognized two men who have made an impact in the county in honor of Black History Month
Brenton Whatley is a long time Floyd County resident, having graduated from Pepperell High School in 2001. He attended Georgia Northwestern Technical College where he received his E.M.T. certification.
He started out working as a firefighter in October 2007. From there he rose in ranks and became a corporal in the fire department in March 2016.
In May 2017, he was appointed to the position of deputy coroner by former coroner Barry Henderson.
“He has broken ground by being the first African American deputy coroner in the history of Floyd County,” County Manager Jamie McCord said.
Whatley is also the first black deputy coroner in Georgia north of Cobb County, according to McCord.
McCord went on to describe the impact Whatley has made on the coroner’s office by helping families feel comfort and ease.
Coroner Gene Proctor said Whatley is well respected by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the coroner’s office and the Rome-Floyd Fire Department.
The Rev. Carey Ingram was also recognized during the meeting for his long time involvement in the community and serving Lovejoy Baptist Church.
Ingram has been a pastor in Floyd County for over 40 years after graduating from Shorter University in 1976. He has been the senior pastor at Lovejoy Baptist Church for over 30 years.
While working as a pastor in the county, Ingram has also been involved in the community as well, including serving as a board member for the Rome Boys and Girls Clubs and the YMCA board of directors. He has also written several books, according to Commissioner Rhonda Wallace.
After being recognized, Ingram went up to the podium and thanked the commissioners for the recognition.
“I just want to say that I am who I am because I am a man of Rome, Georgia,” the pastor said.
“If I could live any place in the world, I’d still choose Rome, Georgia ... I’d choose Rome, Georgia or Rome, Italy,” he added with a laugh.