Floyd County Commissioners officially approved Euharlee City Manager James Stephens as the new county elections supervisor at their Tuesday meeting.
Stephens was the sole recommended candidate for the position after the elections board conducted interviews with several applicants.
He has previously worked in various government and private organizations in an accounting capacity and is also an adjunct professor at Northwest Georgia Technical College teaching accounting.
He’s also worked for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the City of Cedartown. Stephens has very limited experience in running elections but would be required to get state certified within six months.
County Manager Jamie McCord said Stephens is expected to start his new position on April 7.
Three people spoke in opposition to Stephens' hiring. They voiced support for Interim Chief Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell, who was previously recommended for the position by the former elections board. County Commissioners turned down the recommendation on the basis that the board members didn't do a thorough job search.
Stephens was not present at the meeting, as he was attending the Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials conference in Athens as part of his certification.