Three community leaders were spotlighted by Floyd County commissioners this week in honor of Black History Month.
This year the office was flooded with nominations, according to County Clerk Erin Elrod. However, they had to narrow it down to three people who have made a lasting impact on Rome and Floyd County.
♦ Dr. Robersteen Howard was recognized for her long time work as a pediatrician with the Harbin Clinic.
“Dr. Howard is a true trailblazer as she was the first Black female pediatrician in Floyd County back in 1995,” County Manager Jamie McCord said in introducing her.
Howard became a partner with Harbin Clinic in 1997 and currently serves as the chairwoman of Harbin’s credential committee. She’s also the pediatric clerkship director for the Medical College of Georgia and serves as an associate professor at the college.
In addition to her work in the medical community, Howard has also served on the board of directors for Unity Christian School for many years and serves as a Eucharistic minister at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
♦ Gary Allen Jones II was recognized for his work as an East Central Elementary School teacher and his extracurricular projects at the school, including chess club, an Underground Railroad experience for Black History Month, a Toys for Tots drive and the 47 Acts of Kindness project.
Jones has won several teacher of the year awards, including East Central Teacher of the Year, Rome City Schools Teacher of the Year and Top Ten Finalist for Georgia Teacher of the Year.
“He prides himself in providing real world experience for his students in the classroom,” McCord said. “He’s a volunteer soccer coach for the Rome YMCA and has worked with Rome Little Theatre and acted in several productions.”
♦ Chris Twyman was recognized for his long time work as an attorney in Rome and Floyd County.
Twyman is a managing partner at the law firm Cox Byington Twyman LLP and has served as lead counsel and co-counsel on several local and national cases of interest.
His cases have appeared on Court TV, NBC Daily, Dateline and Discovery ID.
Twyman was named a Georgia Super Lawyer in 2021, an annual honor given to less than 5% of the attorneys in the state. In 2017, he was appointed to the State Bar of Georgia Board of Governors, which governs and sets policy for Georgia’s 50,000 lawyers.
In addition, he serves on several other boards as a member, chair and vice chair, such as Georgia’s Professional Liability Insurance committee and the Georgia Bar’s Fitness Board.
All three nominees received small gifts from the commission as a thank you for their continued work in the community.