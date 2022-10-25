Floyd County commissioners approved on Tuesday the rezoning of Enterprise Corner for heavy industrial development. The 202-acre parcel of land just north of U.S. 411 at Bass Ferry Road had been part of the former Braden Farm.
The original farm was cut in half when U.S. 411 was built, and the county was, for a time, looking at the southern portion before its current course of action.
The county closed on the purchase earlier this year using available economic development money from the 2013 and 2017 SPLOST packages. The goal is to entice businesses to the Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor, formerly called the 411 Connector.
The county paid approximately $20,000 per acre, making the total deal around $4 million dollars for the land alone.
The property was formerly zoned Agricultural Residential, and will now be zoned Heavy Industrial, with the goal being to attract manufacturing companies.
County commissioners were initially talking about extending water and sewer to the site, but there was concern about the cost since the nearest water line is nearly three miles west at Hillindale Drive.
Instead, the county approved in September a $500,000 contract to drill a new well on Biddy Road to provide water to the site — which is considerably cheaper than the $2 million to $2.5 million estimate to run city water there.
Bringing sewer to the site will probably be deferred until they have a tenant and their sewage needs are clearer, officials said.
A conceptual plan showing three buildings on the site was distributed last year, but officials said it was simply meant to demonstrate how the property could be divided. Currently, the plan is to leave the property whole until there a need to divide it.