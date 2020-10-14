Floyd County Commissioners approved a proposed a firearm policy for law enforcement retirees at their meeting on Tuesday.
The policy would allow law enforcement officers to keep their firearm after 10 years of service to the county when they retire.
"This is a nationwide practice to honor officers with a sentimental token of appreciation at the time of their retirement," County Manager Jamie McCord said. "We'd like to continue that process and standardize it."
This will apply to law enforcement officers that work with Floyd County Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Floyd County Prison and Floyd County District Attorney's Office.
During caucus, McCord gave a report on how the Joint Services meeting went last week, including the recent talks of annexation.
"From our standpoint, it doesn't hurt us," he said. "But county schools, it'll be huge."
While commissioners aren't very worried about how it'll affect the county, they did voice concern for the school system, which would lose a lot of property taxes and state funding.
Commissioner Rhonda Wallace also voiced concern about how it would affect Rome City Schools, which already has a large number of students. While many people in the Celanese and Horseleg Creek area live closer to Rome High School and Rome Middle School, they prefer the Model school district.
"I've had so many people contact me, saying they want their child to go to Model and Johnson and that's why they live in that area," Wallace said.
In a Rome City Schools meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Lou Byars said the school system could handle an influx of new students if the city did annex any or all of the neighborhoods.
McCord went on to say that this has become primarily a school issue and said the school boards might have to sit down and talk to figure out the best course of action.
Towards the beginning of the meeting, the commission gave special recognition to Georgia state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler for his service to the area in the Georgia state Senate.
Hufstetler has served in the Georgia state Senate since 2013, but before that, he had served on the county commission. Chair Scotty Hancock recalled being director of E-911 and worrying about bringing his budget to Hufstetler to approve.
As part of the special recognition, the commission gave Hufstetler a lantern, as a metaphor for "lighting the way."