Floyd County Commission approves purchase of land for SPLOST-funded agriculture center

The Floyd County Commission approved the purchase of approximately 40 acres of land for a SPLOST-funded agriculture center project near the Mount Berry Mall and Rome Tennis Center.
During the Tuesday evening meeting commissioners approved the purchase of two plots of land off Three Mile Road between the mall and large tennis center. The two plots of land are currently owned by Rome Mall LLC and Texas-based Pinnacle Housing Partners LP.
The ag center project was approved by voters in the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax package for $8 million, but it hasn’t been able to gain traction until this year. In the 2022 budget, Floyd County commissioners included $500,000 toward the project.
At one point, the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority was in discussions to place housing on a portion of the property off Three Mile Road, but the deal never came to fruition.
At this point the county hasn't issued any bonds for the project but have been waiting on the funds to accumulate.
Over the last few months, Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord and County Clerk Erin Elrod have visited agriculture centers in other counties, including Coweta County, Jackson County and Carroll County in order to get a feel for how the project should look.
McCord earlier said he expects construction to being in 2023 and that they'll work on the project in stages.