Floyd County commissioners officially installed the new members of the Board of Elections and Registration at their meeting Tuesday night.
The commissioners chose the board members from lists provided by county executive committees of the two local political parties whose candidates for Georgia governor received the most votes in the previous election. At this point, that means two members from the Floyd County Republican Party and two from the Floyd County Democratic Party.
The final fifth member and board chair was chosen by commissioners.
Ralph Davis and Corey Townsend will serve as the Democratic representatives on the board while Pam Peters and Gary Stamper will be the Republican representatives.
The terms will be staggered with Townsend’s and Stamper’s terms expiring in December 2024 and Peters’ and Davis’ terms expiring in December 2022.
Jerry Lee will serve as the board’s nonpartisan chair.
The move to create a five-member election board has been in the works for over a year, as previous board members stated that the workload is too much for just three members.
The former board members requested the change earlier in the fall, with commissioners in full support.
In early November, local legislators Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome; Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee; and Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, and State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, introduced new legislation in the Georgia General Assembly to dissolve the three-member board and replace it with a new board with representatives from local political parties.
House Bills 8EX and 9EX passed the House 150-7 and passed the Senate 38-1.
This legislation is also intended to provide greater staff support to the elections board.
Under HB 8EX, commissioners will appoint an election supervisor. The election supervisor will serve as staff support for the board, attend meetings of the board, assist the board in fulfilling its duties of voter registration and the conduct of elections and provide daily supervision of other county employees who assist the board. The election supervisor will be considered a full-time county employee and cannot be a member of the elections board.
The new board will hold their first meeting in the next few weeks where they will begin preparing for the upcoming primaries in the spring.