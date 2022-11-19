Students from the Film, Animation, Media, and Entertainment pathway at the Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy took first place in the student film competition at this year's Rome International Film Festival.
This is the second straight year that the top spot in the student film category went to students from the FAME pathway. This year's winning film, "Chicken or Egg," was directed by Madison Holden, a senior at the CCA.
"Chicken or Egg" is a faux documentary film. Nominally, the film is about which came first, the chicken or the egg, but the focus of the film shifts to the tragic consequences of analyzing this age old question in today's world.
"It was a fun experience making the film, and I was so egg-cited to win first place," Holden said.
The Rome International Film Festival is a 501c3 non-profit organization that Invites regional, national, and international filmmakers to share their films in Northwest Georgia.
“Entertainment drives innovation. Education is critical to this endeavor,” said Seth Ingram, executive director of RIFF. “One of RIFF’s primary objectives is creating creators in our community. Our student film academy and competition is an integral part of fulfilling this mission."
The FAME pathway is built on project based learning. Students produce different types of films throughout the year that get submitted to festivals all over the country. The students learn by doing hands-on projects and taking on different roles and responsibilities for each film they produce. To view the winning film from this year's competition as well as others that have been produced, please visit the FAME pathway’s YouTube page.