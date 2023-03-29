The Floyd County Clerk's Office is continuing to be inundated with a significant number of Open Records Act requests, the majority of which are related to elections.
"We are drowning in requests," County Attorney Virginia Harman told the County Commission during its pre-meeting caucus Tuesday. "It's an absolute flood of requests."
Part of the problem, according to Harman, is that one request can have multiple questions for multiple departments and as many as 90 different queries. The sheer number of requests is a relatively new phenomenon.
"Prior to the 2020 election, we would maybe get 30 requests a year," County Clerk Erin Elrod said. "We had over 1,500 requests in 2022 -- and 2023 is looking to be on the same pace as last year, and it's not an election year."
A vast majority of those requests followed election fraud conspiracy theories voiced by former President Donald Trump and his supporters after he lost the 2020 election.
Not all open requests are complicated; some can be easily fulfilled in minutes. However, Elrod said many requests require multiple departments to review the requested records, identify if the information exists, locate the info and then confirm with an attorney regarding the legality of the request.
For instance, certain information on requested documents must be redacted.
"Everything private needs redacting," Harman stated. "We need to remove Social Security numbers and other personal data or we can get in trouble with private citizens for leaking their personal data."
However, there are a certain number of people -- mostly from out of state -- who submit dozens of requests that contain thousand of documents. Those claims often involve elections-related requests concerning the 2020 presidential election.
"I've received 134 emails from one person since December," Harman said. "And I cannot help him with his request, so I've had to ignore him after awhile."
The cost to county taxpayers has not gone unnoticed by officials, who've recently had to hire another staffer just to deal with open records requests.
"It's probably cost us more than $200,000 a year for these requests," County Manager Jamie McCord said. "We're only allowed (by law) to charge the lowest rate of a staffer's time, which does not cover county attorney fees when things need to be reviewed."