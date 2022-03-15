A new scam is going around Floyd County where people are receiving text messages from someone claiming to be from the Clerk of Superior Court's Office.
The text states that the person has failed to appear for jury duty and they must pay a fine or go to jail.
Floyd County Clerk of Superior Court Barbara Penson said they would never demand a fine be paid via text message and that people should not respond to the texts.
Penson said they've had three people contact the office over the last week, frightened by the language in the text messages, which threatens jail without bond.
"It's not just us either, there are neighboring counties who are also experiencing this. I don't know if it's statewide, but Murray County has had an influx of messages," Penson said.
One of the people who received the text message had actually been called for jury duty in December, but after serving on jury duty, you can not be called again for at least six months, according to Penson, who cited this as state law.
The clerk also stated that the office would never contact anyone via their cellphone, unless it was an emergency.
If you receive one of these text messages, do not respond to it. Report it to either Floyd County police at 706-236-5000 or Rome police at 706-238-5111. You can also contact Penson's office at 706-291-5190 with any questions.