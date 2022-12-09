If someone claiming to be a member of law enforcement or a government official tells you to pay a fine using a pre-paid debit card, they're lying to you.
This iteration of that scam, concerns callers claiming that a person needs to pay a fine because they missed jury duty.
One victim received a call from a person claiming to be from the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office. The caller stated that the person has failed to appear for jury duty and they must pay a fine or go to jail.
In this case the victim sent the scammers over $3,500 in pre-paid debit cards. Unfortunately, she's not likely to get her money back.
Floyd County Clerk of Superior Court Barbara Penson said they would never demand a fine be paid via text message and that people should not respond to calls or texts.
“It’s not just us either, there are neighboring counties who are also experiencing this,” Penson said.
One of the people who received the text message had actually been called for jury duty in December, but after serving on jury duty, you can not be called again for at least six months, according to Penson, who cited this as state law.
The clerk also stated that the office would never contact anyone via their cellphone, unless it was an emergency.
If you receive one of these text messages, do not respond to it. Report it to either Floyd County police at 706-236-5000 or Rome police at 706-238-5111. You can also contact Penson’s office at 706-291-5190 with any questions.