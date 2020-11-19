The Floyd County Board of Elections made a motion to terminate Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady, citing two reprimands in the past six months.
Brady was not present at the meeting and has been in quarantine for the past week for a possible COVID-19 exposure.
The elections board was in a closed session meeting discussing personnel for over an hour on Thursday. They then came out and first made a motion to reprimand Brady "on the basis of repeated failure to meet performance objectives," Elections Board member John Scott Husser said.
This is the second reprimand for Brady within six months, he was earlier reprimanded after an argument involving a member of the public during an elections board meeting.
The firing also comes after Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called for Brady to step down earlier this week after an audit found a large amount of ballots in the presidential race weren’t counted.