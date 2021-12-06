The primary proposed change in the Floyd County budget for fiscal year 2022 is an across the board pay increase for employees that is balanced out by a growth in the county's tax rolls.
County officials are planning a base pay increase for all employees of between $1,200 and $3,900, County Manager Jamie McCord told commissioners during the first reading of the budget on Monday morning.
The higher end of that figure is primarily for jail officers at the Floyd County Jail. McCord said as they reviewed pay scales for different departments, they found the jail officer pay scale was "out of whack" and needed to be corrected.
Some employees will get a different increase, depending on how recent their last raise was. This category includes law enforcement officers, who had a major pay plan increase last year.
The across the board increase in pay is mostly balanced out by increases in the tax digest as well as sales tax revenue.
According to Finance Director Susie Gass, the county is expecting a $2.4 million increase in property tax revenue. This is based on a 97% collection rate and a 10% increase in the total value of all taxable property in the county.
Other items in the budget include additional personnel for the Rome-Floyd Fire Department as well as veterinarian and vet tech positions at the Public Animal Welfare Services building on North Avenue.
McCord said much of that expenditure is buoyed by debt relief from the county's portion of an investment at the North Floyd Industrial Park.
Ball Corp. closed on the sale of the last available lot at the North Floyd Industrial Park in October, a move that finalizes decades of work at the 110-acre property located at the intersection of Ga. 53 and 140.
Overall the budget doesn't significantly differ from the previous year.
"We've had just a few problems we've had to deal with, but overall the department head managers have done a good job keeping budgets within guidelines," McCord said.
The second reading, and likely approval, of the 2022 budget for Floyd County will take place at the Dec. 14 county commission meeting.