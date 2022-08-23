Floyd County took honors in three different categories at the American Public Works Association annual awards banquet. The state chapter recognized outstanding achievement in 2021 for employees, managers, and for projects.
* Brad Walker – Manager of the Year for a Public Fleet
Walker oversees the main shop for the Floyd County Public Works Department. He was unable to attend the banquet, as he stayed behind to welcome their first grandchild. Assistant Director of Public Works Ben Brooks received the award on Walker’s behalf.
* Eric Sexton – Manager of the Year for Public Right of Way
Sexton, who heads the right of way, drainage and bridge sections, was chosen primarily for his efforts to improve the county's vegetative management program. He converted it from "kill it with Roundup" to a multi-step program that includes pre-emerge for weed control, over-seeding with a low growth grass, and spraying to treat the problem areas. The multi-year process will ultimately allow the right of ways to be managed with less mowing.
* Shady Lane – Project of the Year, under $5 Million
County Manager Jamie McCord said the 2013 SPLOST project has already had a significant effect for the residents in the Chulio Hills subdivision just south of U.S. 411. It extends the county's maintenance on Shady Lane, connecting a small, curvy, private road on the south end to Mockingbird Circle. The extension provides a safer and easier entrance and exit for residents, school buses, and emergency vehicles.
Rome Public Works initiated the work by removing several dozen large trees. County crews then moved in to clear the extended road bed, add the base, upgrade the storm water infrastructure, and pave the road. The final work included grassing the right of way and replacing about a dozen trees.
The APWA evaluation committee gives additional credit when projects show the cooperation of different jurisdictions, the cooperation of utility companies, and especially the cooperation of the private citizens that donated the needed right of way. That really made it a team effort, McCord said.