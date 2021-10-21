Both Rome and Floyd County schools ranked well above the state's graduation rate in reports released this week.
The Floyd County school system's four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2021 is 94.1% and the Rome City School system was close behind with a graduation rate of 93%, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Education.
Both local school systems rated nearly 10 percentage points over the state gradation rate of 83.7% for the 2020-2021 school term.
“I am extremely proud of our ability to maintain a 94% graduation rate during a pandemic year. I would also like to point out that our minority subgroups are graduating at a higher rate than the system,” said FCS Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer John Parker. “I am most pleased with the performance of our Students with Disabilities subgroup who is graduating at a rate of 83%, which matches the mark set by the state for all students. It sends a great message to our community when we can ensure that our most vulnerable students are achieving and graduating at a high rate.”
All four high schools in the county system were also above 90% in the state report.
Model High had the highest graduation rate in the system at 96.6%, Armuchee High wasn’t far behind with 96%, Pepperell High had a rate of 93.9%, and Coosa High completed the trend of all county high school graduation rates above 90% at 90.9%.
COVID-19 forced school districts to make a series of adjustments during the last school year, with some resorting to virtual instruction for long periods but others able to get students back into their classrooms by exercising safety precautions included mask wearing and social distancing.
“Given the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased to see Georgia’s graduation rate holding steady,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said.
“Combined with the class of 2021’s increases in ACT and SAT scores, this is an encouraging indicator about the work being done in public schools. Teachers and students have continued to succeed in the face of challenging circumstances.”
High-school graduation rates have risen steadily during the past decade. This year’s rate marked an increase of 14% over the class of 2012.
Meanwhile, two Georgia high schools – Berrien Academy Performance Learning Center and Clarkston High School – have been taken off a federal list of schools targeted for low graduation rates.
“An exit from CSI (Comprehensive Support and Improvement) status means a school has done hard work that produced measurable improvements for their students,” Woods said.