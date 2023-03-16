The Floyd County Elections Office is seeking to educate people on the voting system and how it works, in an attempt to counteract damage done to voter confidence after baseless claims of fraud from the 2020 election.
The voter education series will have three sessions relating to voting procedures, voter registration practices and the elections process.
“Voters in Georgia have a lot of responsibility,” said Floyd County Election Supervisor Akyn Trudnak. “We’re trying to educate them and help them through this process by being as transparent as possible... Our goal is to explain to people the requirements to get on, and stay on, the voter rolls, and what exactly it is that our office does.”
Each session will include the opportunity to discuss election related topics with elections experts.
“This is an exciting opportunity for members of the Floyd County community to gain a better understanding of the Elections department and the democratic process,” Trudnak said.
The series will be held at the Floyd County Elections Center located at 18 E. 12th St. The first session will be held on March 28 at 6 p.m., and will cover general residency requirements, ID requirements, and the voter registration process.
Session 2 will be offered at two time slots on Saturday, June 17, at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It will cover the election process and what to expect with early voting, absentee by mail and election day. This session will also cover the methods of voting and where to vote.
“This will be a ramp-up to the election,” Trudnak said. “What the voter can expect in November and how to vote.”
Six Rome City Commission seats will be up for a vote as well as a countywide SPLOST, special purpose local option sales tax, measure.
Session 3 will be held on Friday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m., and will cover audits, recap of the election event, and looking into the future to improve the elections department.
“This is the wrap-up after the election,” Trudnak said. “What worked, what didn’t and what did we learn. There are always mistakes, but the idea is to learn from them and always get better.”
Another source of fallout from the baseless election fraud claims, this time financial, was discussed at a Floyd County Commission meeting this week.
The county clerk’s office has requested an additional position in the office to process the large number of open records requests, primarily concerning claims of voter fraud.
An avalanche of open records requests, many from out of state, inundated the office after then-President Donald Trump retweeted baseless claims of voter fraud in Floyd County in 2020. For a time some of those open requests tapered off, officials said, but they have returned in force in the past year.