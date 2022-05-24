With 15 of 25 precincts counted, Gov. Brian Kemp is the clear favorite among Floyd County voters in the Republican primary and Herschel Walker had strong backing in his U.S. Senate race.

Both men won their party's nomination statewide. Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November and Walker will go up against Sen. Rafael Warnock. Abrams was unopposed and Warnock has 96% of the Democratic primary vote cast so far.

The nation's eyes are on the Georgia primaries tonight, with two Republican contests in particular -- governor and secretary of state -- seen as indicators of former president Donald Trump's political clout in the state.

On the Democratic side, some of the presumed frontrunners have expressed concern that "crossover votes" could affect their races. The AJC estimates about 7% of Democratic voters chose the Republican primary ballot this time, compared to about 1% in previous primaries. 

Several runoffs are expected. They'll be held June 21.

Links to the Secretary of State's election website with statewide totals are located in each of the headlines in bold.

Floyd County results will be posted next to the names as they come in.

U.S. Senate, Republican

* Gary W. Black  925

* Josh Clark  290

* Kelvin King  218

* Jonathan "Jon" McColumn  247

* Latham Sadler  885

* Herschel Walker  6,429

U.S. Senate, Democrat

* Tamara Johnson-Shealey  62

* Rafael Warnock (I)  2,148

Governor, Republican

* Catherine Davis  70

* Brian Kemp (I)  7,032

* David A. Perdue  1,855

* Kandiss Taylor  239

* Tom Williams  30

Governor, Democrat

* Stacey Abrams  2,144

Lieutenant governor, Republican

* Burt Jones  4,423

* Mack McGregor  913

* Butch Miller  2,410

* Jeanne Seaver  715

Lieutenant governor, Democrat

* Erick E. Allen  182

* Charlie Bailey  477

* Tyrone Brooks Jr.  270

* Tony Brown  84

* Kwanzaa Hall  478

* Jason T. Hayes  68

* Derrick L. Jackson  144

* R. Malik  36

* Renatta Shannon  242

Secretary of state, Republican

* David C. Belle Isle  474

* Jody Hice  2,612

* T.J. Hudson  426

* Brad Raffensperger (I)  5,442

Secretary of state, Democrat

* Dee Hawkins-Haigler  273

* John Eaves  175

* Floyd Griffin  245

* Bee Nguyen  1,007

* Michael Owens  304

Attorney general, Republican

* Chris Carr (I)  6,474

* John Gordon  2,212

Attorney general, Democrat

* Jennifer "Jen" Jordan  1,626

* Christian Wise Smith  360

Agriculture commissioner, Republican

* Tyler Harper  7,782

Agriculture commissioner, Democrat

* Winfred Dukes  576

* Nakita Hemmingway  920

* Fred Swann  395

Insurance commissioner, Republican

* Ben Cowart  1,192

* John King (I)  6,233

* Patrick Witt  1,003

Insurance commissioner, Democrat

* Raphael Baker  660

* Janice Laws Robinson  901

* Matthew Wilson  343

State school superintendent, Republican

* John D. Barge  3,552

* Richard Woods (I)  5,060

State school superintendent, Democrat

* Currey Hitchens  264

* Jaha V. Howard  217

* James Morrow Jr.  459

* Alisha Thomas Searcy  980

Labor commissioner, Republican

* Khartik Bhatt  483

* Mike Coan  2,089

* Bruce Thompson  5,129

Labor commissioner, Democrat

* William "Will" Boddie Jr.  532

* Thomas Dean  292

* Nicole Horn  489

* Lester G. Jackson III  255

* Nadia Surrency 345

Public Service Commission Dist 2, Republican

* Tim Echols (I)  7,846

Public Service Commission Dist 2, Democrat

* Patty Durand  1,223

* Russell Edwards  625

Public Service Commission Dist 3, Republican

* Fitz Johnson (I)  7,582

Public Service Commission Dist 3, Democrat

* Sheila Edwards  994

* Chandra Farley  471

* Missy Moore  412

0
0
0
0
1

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription