With 15 of 25 precincts counted, Gov. Brian Kemp is the clear favorite among Floyd County voters in the Republican primary and Herschel Walker had strong backing in his U.S. Senate race.
Both men won their party's nomination statewide. Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November and Walker will go up against Sen. Rafael Warnock. Abrams was unopposed and Warnock has 96% of the Democratic primary vote cast so far.
The nation's eyes are on the Georgia primaries tonight, with two Republican contests in particular -- governor and secretary of state -- seen as indicators of former president Donald Trump's political clout in the state.
On the Democratic side, some of the presumed frontrunners have expressed concern that "crossover votes" could affect their races. The AJC estimates about 7% of Democratic voters chose the Republican primary ballot this time, compared to about 1% in previous primaries.
Several runoffs are expected. They'll be held June 21.
Floyd County results will be posted next to the names as they come in.
* Gary W. Black 925
* Josh Clark 290
* Kelvin King 218
* Jonathan "Jon" McColumn 247
* Latham Sadler 885
* Herschel Walker 6,429
* Tamara Johnson-Shealey 62
* Rafael Warnock (I) 2,148
* Catherine Davis 70
* Brian Kemp (I) 7,032
* David A. Perdue 1,855
* Kandiss Taylor 239
* Tom Williams 30
* Stacey Abrams 2,144
* Burt Jones 4,423
* Mack McGregor 913
* Butch Miller 2,410
* Jeanne Seaver 715
* Erick E. Allen 182
* Charlie Bailey 477
* Tyrone Brooks Jr. 270
* Tony Brown 84
* Kwanzaa Hall 478
* Jason T. Hayes 68
* Derrick L. Jackson 144
* R. Malik 36
* Renatta Shannon 242
* David C. Belle Isle 474
* Jody Hice 2,612
* T.J. Hudson 426
* Brad Raffensperger (I) 5,442
* Dee Hawkins-Haigler 273
* John Eaves 175
* Floyd Griffin 245
* Bee Nguyen 1,007
* Michael Owens 304
* Chris Carr (I) 6,474
* John Gordon 2,212
* Jennifer "Jen" Jordan 1,626
* Christian Wise Smith 360
* Tyler Harper 7,782
* Winfred Dukes 576
* Nakita Hemmingway 920
* Fred Swann 395
* Ben Cowart 1,192
* John King (I) 6,233
* Patrick Witt 1,003
* Raphael Baker 660
* Janice Laws Robinson 901
* Matthew Wilson 343
* John D. Barge 3,552
* Richard Woods (I) 5,060
* Currey Hitchens 264
* Jaha V. Howard 217
* James Morrow Jr. 459
* Alisha Thomas Searcy 980
* Khartik Bhatt 483
* Mike Coan 2,089
* Bruce Thompson 5,129
* William "Will" Boddie Jr. 532
* Thomas Dean 292
* Nicole Horn 489
* Lester G. Jackson III 255
* Nadia Surrency 345
* Tim Echols (I) 7,846
* Patty Durand 1,223
* Russell Edwards 625
* Fitz Johnson (I) 7,582
* Sheila Edwards 994
* Chandra Farley 471
* Missy Moore 412