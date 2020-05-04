Through its United Way affiliate, Floyd County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program.
Floyd County has been allocated $34,773 for Phase 37, along with $49,557 in supplemental CARES funding to support local programs.
The allocation was made by a national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, and consists of representatives from the United Way Worldwide, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A., and the Jewish Federations of North America.
United Way of Rome & Floyd County administers the county’s funding, assembling a local board of community representatives charged with distributing these funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of local food and shelter programs.
The local board determines allocations through a competitive application process.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
- Be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government
- Have an accounting system
- Be eligible to receive federal funds
- Practice non-discrimination
- Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a volunteer board.
Qualifying organizations interested in applying for funds must contact Alli Mitchell at the United Way of Rome & Floyd County in writing, by email at grant@uwrome.org, to request an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Tuesday, May 19.