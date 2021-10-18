Even though Floyd County is continuing to see a drop in COVID-19 cases, the area is still recovering from the impact the Delta variant left behind.
Just in the past week, 16 Floyd County residents died from COVID-19 infections. That brings the total up to 295 since the pandemic began. One third of the deaths have occurred since the beginning of August.
"This is a highly transmissible and deadly virus, of course, and the people who died -- excluding some of the younger ones -- the people who passed away were in the older population over the age of 65," said Northwest Georgia District Public Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio.
Voccio said the region will continue to see more deaths in the coming weeks because of the high hospitalization numbers from August and September. During those months, Floyd County hospitals were treating on average approximately 200 COVID-19 patients a day.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 30 patients at Floyd Medical Center and 25 patients at AdventHealth Redmond.
The good news is, cases are continuing to drop across Northwest Georgia and the death rate is still extremely low compared to last month.
"We're looking at the hospital numbers daily and emergency visits. ... They're both way, way down," Voccio said.
Positivity rates, or the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 during a given period of time, are currently skewed due to the lack of testing in the area, according to Voccio. Stepping away from the skewed rate, Voccio guessed that Floyd County has around a 10% or 12% positivity rate.
Public health officials use the rate to determine whether or not there is a significant spread of the virus in an area. A lower number is better and somewhere around 5% is the goal.
Looking at vaccination rates, Floyd County is sitting at 42% for fully vaccinated residents and 46% for people who have received ay least their first dose, according to the DPH's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard. This is just a 1% increase since last Tuesday.
Georgia is getting ready to hit 50% for fully vaccinated residents.
The DPH is still waiting on the FDA to approve the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, but facilities are beginning to stock up on syringes and other supplies in preparation. Voccio said it will be the same vaccine as the original Pfizer, just a smaller dose for children.
Moderna is still working on their own pediatric vaccine, but it hasn't gone before the FDA yet.
Voccio highly recommends everyone get their flu shot as well as a COVID-19 vaccine.
"With cooler weather, people are inside more and that's how we've seen COVID spread and also how the flu spreads," he said. "We don't want to be looking at a flu epidemic in the area, on top of COVID-19."