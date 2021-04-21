With supply worries behind them, Northwest Georgia Public Health's current goal is encouraging people to actually get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Maybe a month ago, we were doing 1,800 vaccines a day on average," Northwest Georgia Public Health District Director Dr. Gary Voccio said. "On Monday, it was about 1,200 vaccines through public health."
While hospitals and pharmacies are also administering vaccines, they're only doing about a couple hundred a day.
In her COVID-19 newsletter, epidemiologist Amber Schmidtke found that only 5.5 million of 8 million doses were administered in Georgia as of April 19. The amount of fully vaccinated people has jumped from 19.6% to 25.5% in the last week as well.
However, the remaining available supply is enough to vaccinate about 23% of the state population.
This is still a long way from herd immunity, enough people vaccinated so the virus becomes almost non-existent.
The demand for the vaccine has been relatively steady, Voccio said, but it's a lot slower than it was just a few months ago. The public health director's current goal is to change the tide and encourage more people to make appointments to get vaccinated.
"About a third of Georgians have been vaccinated and the other two thirds either can't get to vaccines or they don't want to be vaccinated," Voccio said. "Right now, we're focusing on the third that's struggling to get it."
After meeting with Floyd County officials and medical community partners, public health is working on partnering with local soccer leagues in an effort to get more of the Latino community vaccinated.
"We found that the Latino and Hispanic communities have a really strong relationship with the soccer leagues so we're trying to promote vaccines through that," Voccio said. "The YMCA is also involved in that."
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given the OK for fully vaccinated people to gather without any guidelines in place, allowing more freedom for those individuals.
"If we get enough people vaccinated here, we could lift a lot of recommendations and restrictions," the director said. "People could feel a lot better about going to the movies and restaurants. That's the main goal here, to give people more freedom, which not they were really taken away, but people are fearful."
As of Thursday afternoon, about 19,978 Floyd County residents are fully vaccinated and almost 23,000 have received their first dose, the Georgia DPH Vaccine Dashboard reports.