Through its United Way affiliate, Floyd County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program.
Floyd County has been allocated $22,742 for Phase 39, along with $70,291 of ARPA-R funding to support local emergency food and shelter programs.
The allocation was announced by a national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, and consists of representatives from United Way Worldwide, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and the Jewish Federations of North America.
United Way of Rome & Floyd County administers the county’s funding, assembling a local board representative of the national board, charged with distributing these funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of local food and shelter programs.
The local board is required to determine allocations through a competitive application process. Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
Be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government
Have an accounting system
Be eligible to receive federal funds
Practice non-discrimination
Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a volunteer board.
Qualifying organizations interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may learn necessary information about the grant at efsp.unitedway.org under FY2021/ARPAR Funding.
Application process and forms for Floyd County funding will be available Monday, Jan. 24 and may be accessed at uwrome.org/howweinvest. The deadline for applications to be received is Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.