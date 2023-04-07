Floyd County's Alcohol Control Commission will meet Monday afternoon to discuss the Non-Renewal of License for two properties located on Callier Springs Road and Rockmart Road respectively.
The commission has only met three times in the last ten years, according to Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord.
"The committee meets as needed for any issues that arise," McCord said. "It's a fairly routine type of action."
The first hearing is for a property at 2653 Callier Springs Road, which is the Callier Springs Country Club for "failure to allow inspection to the Floyd County Building Inspection Department" to areas which are used by the public.
The second hearing is for a property at 4980 Rockmart Road which is a gas station convenience store "due to the applicant's failure to rectify building deficiencies, lack of maintenance and creation of an unsafe condition."
The lack of meetings by the Floyd County ACC is understandable, McCord stated, because there are so few businesses in the county which sell alcohol.
"We really don't have that many places that sell alcohol in the county," he said. "And the ones that do, we rarely have any issues with them."
As an example, McCord recalled a previous action by the ACC when a store was powering their cooler using a power cord through the store to a nearby business.
"You can't power your cooler using a drop-cord," McCord said. "But they got themselves in compliance pretty quick after that."