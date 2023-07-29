4-H'ers

Local 4-H’ers Madison Wood 1st Place-Housing (Master), Lee Donahue 4th Place-Financial Planning, Sara Grace Abernathy 3rd Place-Performing Arts Dance and Joe Rutledge 4th-Physical, Biological and Earth Sciences.

