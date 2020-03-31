An infectious disease expert at Emory University said he expects the new virus' daily toll will continue to escalate in the coming weeks.
Dr. Carlos del Rio said a model closely watched by epidemiologists predicts deaths in Georgia will peak around April 23, possibly with more than 80 people dying each day. He noted any model used to predict the toll of the virus has flaws.
Similar warnings from del Rio prompted the Georgia Municipal Association last week to urge leaders of all 538 Georgia cities to impose curfews and close some businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported there are now 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County as of noon Tuesday. That number has increased from 31 as of 7 p.m. Monday.
On Tuesday morning, Floyd County hospitals were treating 10 patients confirmed with COVID-19 and were awaiting test results for 32 others.
The number difference from those reported by hospitals and the state have to do with how those numbers are reported. The state reports cases by county of residence while hospitals report numbers by patients being treated. The patients treated at a local hospital may live in another county. Also those who have tested positive but have mild or moderate symptoms may be released from a hospital to self-quarantine at home.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Statewide Georgia's total cases have increased to 3,817 at noon Tuesday from 3,032 on Monday at 7 p.m. While the virus is spreading, healthcare officials have stated many new cases are being uncovered because of better access to testing.
At this point there are 818 Georgians hospitalized with the illness and 108 deaths. Many of those who have died resulting from a COVID-19 infection already had underlying health conditions, according to DPH reports.
Two Floyd County residents have died, a 75-year-old male and a 65-year-old female, and both had underlying health conditions.