Two employees at The Breast Center at Floyd, LaDonna Holcomb and Deb Bishop recently received certifications from the National Consortium of Breast Centers that recognize their expertise in providing care.
Holcomb, a nurse practitioner with The Breast Center, earned the Cancer Genetic Risk Assessment certification. Only 100 medical professionals in the U.S. have received that certification.
“This certification is an important validation of the skills and knowledge of the health care provider offering genetic assessment, counseling, and testing services,” said Aimee Griffin, Director of The Breast Center and Imaging Services at Floyd. “All of the nurse practitioners at The Breast Center are graduates of the Clinical Cancer Genetics training program at City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, California, and have undergone extensive training and ongoing annual education in cancer genetics.”
Bishop, a Breast Program Liaison, received her certification in Breast Patient Navigation from the NCBC.
This certification ensures Floyd’s breast patient navigation processes follow an established set of clinical standards and enhance patient safety, quality of care and delivery of services. It recognizes professionals who advance beyond basic knowledge in a field of specialty.
Holcomb has worked at Floyd for 10 years. She has 36 years of experience in the medical field and has worked for 13 years as a nurse practitioner. She received her associate degree in nursing from Dalton Junior College in Dalton, Georgia, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of West Georgia in Carrollton and a master’s degree in nursing from Kennesaw State University.
She is a MammaCare Specialist, a member of the National Consortium of Breast Centers and a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Bishop has worked at Floyd for 18 years. She received her degree in radiography and nuclear medicine from Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Rome.
“We have a long history of excellence in patient care and providing the best and most current options for breast health,” Griffin said. “These certifications are validation of our existing knowledge and skill and evidence of our ongoing commitment to continue to learn and bring the best in breast health and breast cancer care to our community.”