The Floyd County Board of Education could be getting a pay raise, if it is approved by the state legislature.
The recommendation from Superintendent Glenn White would raise the salary of board members by $416.67 a month. White said a recommendation made by the governor earlier this year to have pay raises for some public servants did not automatically apply to school boards as originally thought.
"They deserve a raise," he said. "It's for all the time they put in, and all the times I have to call and consult with them on weekends and evenings, plus attending meetings. This will help them cover their expenses."
White said the action taken during Monday's school board meeting is just the first step in the process. The school board cannot give itself a raise, so it will have to be introduced under the Gold Dome by a member of the local legislative delegation for approval.
The last pay raise for the county school board was in 2019, when the salary went from $400 a month to $600 a month. This raise would bring the monthly salary to $1,016.67.
For comparison, the Rome Board of Education will see a pay raise members’ salaries in 2024. They’ll be getting $6,000 a year at that time, with the chair earning $6,600.
Calendar set for next school year
The school board also approved the 2023-2024 school calendar during their Monday night meeting.
The first day of classes will be on Aug. 3, 2023, with teacher and student holidays the weeks of Oct. 9 and Nov. 20. Winter break will begin on Dec. 22, 2023, and will end on Jan. 4, 2024, for teachers. Students will return to class on Jan. 8. Spring break will be the week of Apr. 8, 2024, with the last day of school on May 24, 2024.
The board also approved their meeting dates for 2023.
Model Elementary 'distinguished'
Model Elementary was recently named a Title I Distinguished School -- a designation that recognizes the highest-performing Title I schools in Georgia. Seventy-one schools earned the recognition this year.
The designation from the Georgia Department of Education recognizes the Title I schools that are ranked on a number of factors, but include that they’re in the top 5% based on a combined English Language Arts and Math Achievement Rate score from the 2021 College and Career Ready Performance Index Content Mastery data.
Model Elementary can now can apply for the FY22 National ESEA Distinguished School Award, which publicly recognizes two schools from each state for their outstanding achievements in education each year. The national award also comes with $20,000 from GaDOE’s Title I, Part A funds.
State level PBIS recognition
Floyd County Schools received recognition for their continuing development of outstanding PBIS schools during Monday's meeting.
Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports is an evidence-based framework developed to reduce disciplinary incidents. It can be linked to an increase in a school's sense of safety as well. Additionally, it has been proven to support improved academic outcomes due to the decrease in time spent dealing with behavior in the instructional setting.
Robbie Vincent, coordinator for PBIS and School Climate for Northwest Georgia RESA, along with Jenny Scoggins, Floyd County Schools' PBIS coordinator, congratulated FCS schools on their accomplishments. Many schools from FCS were recognized. Johnson Elementary and Model Elementary were both named Distinguished PBIS schools for 2022.