Model flag

Model Elementary School Principal Aimee Hays (right) receives a special flag Monday evening, presented by board chair Dr. Melinda Strickland. Model was recognized as a Georgia Title I Distinguished School earlier this month. 
PBIS recognition

Crystal Mayor (left) with Model Elementary and Courtney Crumley with Johnson Elementary hold certificates recognizing their 2022 Distinguished PBIS Schools during Monday's Floyd County Board of Education meeting. 
