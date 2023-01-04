Rome's Street and Drainage department on scene at John Davenport Drive Wednesday clearing a culvert that was blocked and causing flooding. The excavator's bucket is probably six feet under water, trying to find and clear debris.
Rome's Streets and Drainage Department clearing a culvert on John Davenport Drive Wednesday morning after heavy rains the night before.
Rome's Streets and Drainage Department clearing a culvert on John Davenport Drive Wednesday morning after heavy rains the night before.
Miller Ferry Road near Reeves Station Road sits under water from Robbins Creek Wednesday, one of several rural roadways closed due to flooding near the Gordon-Floyd County line.
John Davenport Drive was closed Wednesday morning because of heavy rain Tuesday night. There was two to three inches of water covering the entire road as debris blocked a culvert.
The state of power outages through 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Rome's Street and Drainage department on scene at John Davenport Drive Wednesday clearing a culvert that was blocked and causing flooding. The excavator's bucket is probably six feet under water, trying to find and clear debris.
A flood warning for the Oostanaula River in Rome has been issued as runoff continues from the overnight storms at a stunning rate. Rainfall over 24 hours hit 3.50 inches.
At 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, the river was at 18.76 feet, having jumped from around 6 feet earlier in the day. The forecast is for the river to barely top flood stage, 25 feet, early Thursday. "Action stage," where the locks are lowered, occurs now or at 19 feet.
The weather service says once at 25 feet, "minor flooding occurs in the woodlands and fields along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the Turner McCall bridge ... The Heritage Park Rome Greenway continues to flood with some locations up to 5 feet deep."
Repairs continued on power outages Wednesday afternoon but new issues have occurred. The Silver Creek outage is down to 179 customers from more than 900 Wednesday morning but a later outage has left 1,200 homes and businesses without service near Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
At one point early Wednesday, some 2,400 Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC customers were without service with most of those in the Silver Creek area as well as Cartersville and smaller pockets of outages in Floyd, Gordon and Polk counties.
The Georgia Department of Transportation reported a a mud slide between Hardin Bridge and Cowen roads, however that issue was cleaned up by the morning commute.
Floyd, Polk, Gordon and Bartow counties reported several flooded roadways and resulting wrecks early Wednesday.