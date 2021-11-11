The annual Noon Optimist Club Pancake Breakfast will be drive-thru only next Saturday.
Optimist Club member Charles Graves said they had considered returning to the traditional community breakfast, but decided to continue the drive thru to keep the community healthy and safe before the holidays.
For those who didn't go to the drive-thru breakfast last year, people can pull into parking spaces at the Rome Civic Center and show the volunteer their ticket or pay for their meals from the club. Volunteers and Optimist Club members will then deliver the pancakes, sausage and drinks to the car. No one should have to get out of their cars at the event.
Pancake Breakfast Organizer David Thornton said he's not sure just how much they raised, but they served over 1,300 people last year.
"We hope this will be the last year we do the drive-thru and we can bring back the dine-in next year," he said.
You can pre-order tickets for $7 on the Rome Noon Optimist Club Facebook page to find out where to buy them. You can also stop by the Floyd County Sheriff's Office at 2526 New Calhoun Highway to buy some from Thornton.
Each to-go box will have three to four pancakes, butter, syrup and two pieces of local sausage.
Tickets are $8 at the door and if you’re interested in buying sausage, the club will be selling it for $5 a pound.
This is the club's only fundraiser and all the money goes towards scholarships and youth programs sponsored by the club.
The breakfast will start at 6 a.m. at the Rome Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive and end at 11 a.m.