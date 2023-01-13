Five Troop 113 Scouts earn rank of Eagle

Receiving the rank of Eagle this past week were Isaac Agan, son of Joe and Kristy Again; Stuart Cates Jr., son of Stuart and Michelle Cates; Cameron Pickens, son of Chris and Allison Pickens; Cai Sabino, son of Henaro and Ronna Sabino; and Ethan Wilder, son of Clint and Carrie Wilder.

