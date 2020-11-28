Five members of Boy Scout Troop 34 received the highest honor a youth can get in scouting Saturday, their Eagle Scout badge. A ceremony at Lock & Dam Park culminated years of work for the five young men, Blake Galenzoski, Dalton Edwards, Gabe Shepherd, Hunter Irvine and Mason Edwards.
Troop leader Jim Morris said the Eagle badge is the embodiment of Scouting's best effort.
Galenzoki's Eagle project involved construction of a trail bridge at Lock & Dam Park, Dalton Edwards built a trial information kiosk on Jackson Hill, Mason Edwards built three benches at the Mercy Care Center, Hunter Irvine built some raised flower beds while Gabe Shepherd built three benches at the trails at Garrard Park